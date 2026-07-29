Empowered Senior Seminar: Untold Stories of Wichita

Thursday, Aug. 13 Empowered Seniors Seminar

Free, Botanica, 701 Amidon, 10-11:30 a.m.

Reserve at https://empoweredsenior.org/seniorseminars/

The Untold Stories of Wichita: Preserving Our Past and Shaping Our Future

Explore Wichita’s early history and discover how the people, places, and moments of our past continue to influence the community we know today. This program also explores the importance of preserving personal stories and memories because the experiences we share help future generations understand not only where we came from but also who we are.

Speakers: Mike Maxton, local historian and Jill Miller, Headmistress of the Finishing School for Modern Women, storyteller and champion of human connection

