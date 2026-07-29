- Classes/Workshops
Empowered Senior Seminar: Untold Stories of Wichita
- Classes/Workshops
Empowered Senior Seminar: Untold Stories of Wichita
Thursday, Aug. 13 Empowered Seniors Seminar
Free, Botanica, 701 Amidon, 10-11:30 a.m.
Reserve at https://empoweredsenior.org/seniorseminars/
The Untold Stories of Wichita: Preserving Our Past and Shaping Our Future
Explore Wichita’s early history and discover how the people, places, and moments of our past continue to influence the community we know today. This program also explores the importance of preserving personal stories and memories because the experiences we share help future generations understand not only where we came from but also who we are.
Speakers: Mike Maxton, local historian and Jill Miller, Headmistress of the Finishing School for Modern Women, storyteller and champion of human connection
Botanica
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Empowered Senior
3166864500
kambrose@kw.com