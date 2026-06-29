Music Theatre Wichita presents Elf the Musical

Book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan | Music by Matthew Sklar | Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Rated G

Holiday magic that turns skeptics into believers. Experience the pure joy of Christmas in July! Follow Buddy the Elf’s heartwarming journey from the North Pole to New York City as he discovers that the real magic of Christmas lives in the connections we make with each other. Rediscover your sense of wonder, believe in magic a little longer, and leave the theater with lifted spirits and full hearts.