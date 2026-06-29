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  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

Elf the Musical

  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

Elf the Musical

Music Theatre Wichita presents Elf the Musical

Book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan | Music by Matthew Sklar | Lyrics by Chad Beguelin
Rated G
Holiday magic that turns skeptics into believers. Experience the pure joy of Christmas in July! Follow Buddy the Elf’s heartwarming journey from the North Pole to New York City as he discovers that the real magic of Christmas lives in the connections we make with each other. Rediscover your sense of wonder, believe in magic a little longer, and leave the theater with lifted spirits and full hearts.

Century II
$25-91
Every week through Jul 12, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music Theatre Wichita
316.265.3107
boxoffice@mtwichita.org
https://mtwichita.org/home
Century II
225 W Douglas Ave
Wichita, Kansas 67202
855-755-7328
A.ffw.production@gmail.com
www.century2.com/events