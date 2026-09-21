- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Drone Light Festival
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Drone Light Festival
September 25 - 27, 2026
Drone Light Festival
Get ready for the most memorable night of the year as 500 brilliant drones fill the Wichita sky. Paired with a live string quartet, every note and light are timed to create an unforgettable fusion of music and graphics that will leave you awestruck.
New for 2026 – pyro drones!
Exploration Place
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Exploration Place
Exploration Place
300 N. McLean Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-660-0600
discover@exploration.org