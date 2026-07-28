Drive-In Screening of Air Bud with a Sneak Peak of Upcoming Air Bud Returns

Cineverse, Air Bud Entertainment, and The PEDIGREE® Brand Team Up to Bring an Exclusive Look of AIR BUD RETURNS and Full Screening of the Beloved Original Film" depending how much room they give you, you can add "Each event will feature a special video introduction by Robert Vince, the creator and director behind the upcoming AIR BUD RETURNS. In addition to the screenings, the PEDIGREE brand, Air Bud Entertainment, and Cineverse are partnering to deliver exclusive giveaways, PEDIGREE pet product samples and limited-edition movie merchandise. Attendees can also enjoy a themed photo booth and a custom-built basketball hoop activation, celebrating the film’s signature charm. Guests are encouraged to bring their dogs to the events, where pet friendly amenities, like pet hydration stations, will be available for furry family members to enjoy.

