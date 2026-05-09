Drive Electric ICT 2026

Join us for Drive Electric Month

This is our 9th Annual Drive Electric Event! Please join us at the Metroplex to test drive EVs, cool off in a City of Wichita Electric Bus, meet Cloud County's Wind Education staff and much more. The WSU Physics Dept is our sponsor this year.

Drive Electric Month is a national campaign to share information about electric vehicles. In addition to being better for the environment, electric vehicles are more fun to drive, more convenient to fuel and less expensive to operate than gasoline vehicles. RSVP for our event to experience driving electric! https://driveelectricmonth.org/event?eventid=5310