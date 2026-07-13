- Theater & Dance: Musicals
DISENCHANTED!
- Theater & Dance: Musicals
DISENCHANTED!
Poisoned apples? Glass slippers? True love’s kiss? Forget everything you think you know about happily ever after.
DISENCHANTED! at Roxy’s Downtown DIS!-arms the fairy tale script as Snow White and her royal renegade princess posse take the stage to set the record straight.
Join these leading ladies as they DIS!-mantle the damsels in DIS!-tress typecasts, belt out powerhouse numbers and share the hilarious, not-so-DIS!-neyfied truth about their lives beyond the storybook.
Sharp, satirical, and wildly entertaining, this musical comedy is a laugh-out-loud night out that proves there’s far more to these princesses than crowns and corsets.
Roxy's Downtown Theater
Every week through Aug 15, 2026.
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Roxy's Downtown Theater
316-265-4400
admin@roxysdowntown.com
Roxy's Downtown Theater
412 E Douglas AveWichita, Kansas 67202
box-office@roxysdowntown.com