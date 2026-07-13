Poisoned apples? Glass slippers? True love’s kiss? Forget everything you think you know about happily ever after.

DISENCHANTED! at Roxy’s Downtown DIS!-arms the fairy tale script as Snow White and her royal renegade princess posse take the stage to set the record straight.

Join these leading ladies as they DIS!-mantle the damsels in DIS!-tress typecasts, belt out powerhouse numbers and share the hilarious, not-so-DIS!-neyfied truth about their lives beyond the storybook.

Sharp, satirical, and wildly entertaining, this musical comedy is a laugh-out-loud night out that proves there’s far more to these princesses than crowns and corsets.