- Community Events,
- Misc.
Dinosaur Trivia Night
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Dinosaur Trivia Night
Join us for a fun and challenging night of dinosaur-themed trivia in a pub-style contest. Enter solo or with a team of up to 5 people. Registration encouraged. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org