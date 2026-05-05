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Dinosaur Trivia Night

  • Community Events
  • Misc.

Dinosaur Trivia Night

Join us for a fun and challenging night of dinosaur-themed trivia in a pub-style contest. Enter solo or with a team of up to 5 people. Registration encouraged. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org