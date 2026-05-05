- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Digital Skills with NexStep Alliance: Ai Usage Level 2
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Digital Skills with NexStep Alliance: Ai Usage Level 2
Continue learning artificial intelligence to do specific tasks: generate, analyze, and research. Laptops are provided, but providing your own is encouraged. This workshop will build on information from AI Usage Level 1. Spots are limited. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Angelou Library
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org