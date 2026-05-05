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Digital Skills with NexStep Alliance: Ai Usage Level 2

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Digital Skills with NexStep Alliance: Ai Usage Level 2

Continue learning artificial intelligence to do specific tasks: generate, analyze, and research. Laptops are provided, but providing your own is encouraged. This workshop will build on information from AI Usage Level 1. Spots are limited. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Angelou Library
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Angelou Library
3051 E. 21st St.
Wichita, Kansas 67214
3166889580
wichitalibrary.org