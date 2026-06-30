July 16, Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave. – Derby Market only

August 20, Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.

September 17, Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.

New in 2026 is the Derby Market at Third Thursday. The Derby Market will focus on vendors selling local produce, meat and dairy, baked goods, honey, salsa, homemade spices/mixes/sauces, etc., and homemade artisan crafts.

Third Thursday will include food, drinks, entertainment and live music, artists, booths, kid’s activities, and more.

The stand-alone Market will also include First Man Brewery, Shawarmas UR's and Taters N Toppings.

Check out the Third Thursday: Derby, KS Facebook page or Derbyks.gov/thirdthursday for more information. Interested vendors should contact Andrea Walters at 788-1519 ext. 1248 or via email, or fill out a vendor application form.