© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: Jazz & Blues
  • Live Music: All
  • Community Events

Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra

  • Live Music: Jazz & Blues
  • Live Music: All
  • Community Events

Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra

In 2007, NEA Jazz Master and Grammy Award winning trombonist formed the Uptown Jazz Orchestra (UJO) for the purpose of keeping important jazz music traditions alive; such as riff-playing, spontaneous group improvisations, and collective New Orleans instrumental polyphony. At the time, Marsalis realized that the New Orleans music community was lacking the infusion of young homegrown talent outside of the great brass band tradition and chose to form an orchestra that could present traditional, classic, and modern compositions with authenticity. Since that time, UJO has grown into one of the premier large ensembles in the world, releasing three CDs to critical acclaim, and touring locally, nationally, and internationally.

Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra is proudly sponsored by The Ivester Family.

McCain Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 15 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra
https://theujo.org/
McCain Auditorium
1501 Goldstein Circle
Manhattan , Kansas 66506
7855326425
mccainreceipts@ksu.edu