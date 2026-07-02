Choose from two showtimes: 6:30 PM or 8:30 PM, both held in The Loft (McCain Auditorium Lobby, Floor 2).

Daniel Ho’s simple philosophy of presenting music with sincerity and artistry encompasses six consecutive GRAMMY Awards, number-one albums on national airplay charts, and top ten albums on Billboard. In 2010, his solo ‘ukulele CD, Polani (Pure), was the first ‘ukulele album in music history to receive a GRAMMY nomination. On piano the following year, he received a nomination for Best Pop Instrumental Album for his CD, E Kahe Malie (Flowing Gently). Daniel’s album On a Gentle Island Breeze” was nominated for a GRAMMY in the World Music category.

A Honolulu native, Daniel started music lessons at an early age and spent his teenage years orchestrating big band arrangements.

At the Grove School of Music in Los Angeles, he excelled in composition and film scoring. He was the leader and keyboardist of the acclaimed ’90s contemporary jazz band, Kilauea. Daniel performs original songs in English and Hawaiian that feature his versatility on ukulele, slack key guitar, and piano. Notable credits include singing Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” in Hawaiian for the feature film Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), and his widely covered `ukulele instrumental anthem, “Pineapple Mango.” As an independent record company owner, he pursues excellence in composition, performance, audio engineering, and production.

Recommended for ages 8+

Daniel Ho: Multi-Instrumentalist is proudly sponsored by Bluestem Bistro and KS StateBank.