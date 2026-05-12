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Cursive Writing Workshop (Ages 7-12) at the Historical Museum

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Kids & Family
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Cursive Writing Workshop (Ages 7-12) at the Historical Museum

Join us for a FREE two-day Cursive Writing workshop at the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum!

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED.

Once a favored means of communication, cursive writing is becoming a lost art. Many schools no longer teach this skill, but the Historical Museum does! All ages are invited to learn and practice the skill of cursive handwriting. An experienced teacher will guide the formation of upper and lower-case letters and writing your full name. We recommend coming on both days.

July 14th & 15th, 1:00-3:00 pm

Free admission

Email edu@wichitahistory.org to reserve a spot, or call 316-265-9314.

204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67203

Classes will be held in the Education Room on the 2nd Floor (across the hall from “A Child’s World” exhibit). A complementary tour is also included.

Check out our additional Cursive Writing Workshop for ages 13+ (July 16th & 17th)!

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jul 15, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
http://www.wichitahistory.org
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
204 S. Main St.
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
http://www.wichitahistory.org