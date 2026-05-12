Cursive Writing Workshop (Ages 13+) at the Historical Museum

Join us for a FREE two-day Cursive Writing workshop at the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum!

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED.

Once a favored means of communication, cursive writing is becoming a lost art. Many schools no longer teach this skill, but the Historical Museum does! All ages are invited to learn and practice the skill of cursive handwriting. An experienced teacher will guide the formation of upper and lower-case letters and writing your full name. We recommend coming on both days.

July 16th & 17th, 1:00-3:00 pm

Free admission

Email edu@wichitahistory.org to reserve a spot, or call 316-265-9314.

204 S Main St; Wichita, KS 67203

Classes will be held in the Education Room on the 2nd Floor (across the hall from “A Child’s World” exhibit). A complementary tour is also included.

Check out our additional Cursive Writing Workshop for ages 7-12 (July 14th & 15th)!