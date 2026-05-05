- Community Events,
- Misc.
Craft Swap & Make: Sewing, Embroidery And Other Textile Arts
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Craft Swap & Make: Sewing, Embroidery And Other Textile Arts
Join fellow makers in the community to share craft supplies and work on projects together. Nina Winter from Tissu Sewing Studio will share tips and project ideas for a variety of textile arts. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org