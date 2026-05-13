Clock-wise: Tower Tours & Activity - A Summer Program at the Historical Museum

Experience behind the scenes with a tour of the Museum’s clock tower. Did you know the original City Hall building didn’t have a clock for 25 years? Try your hand at designing your own clock face for the tower.

All ages are welcome!

Drop in anytime between 1-4pm.

FREE Admission

Docent-led tours at 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30pm.

Clock Tower is on the 5th floor. (Please note: elevator access can take you to the 4th floor; stairs are necessary to get to the tower)

Take-home activity is on the 2nd floor in the Education Room (across the hall from “A Child’s World” exhibit)

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Don’t forget to check out our other Summer Break Program!

Sunday, June 7-- Playing in the Past