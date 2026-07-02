After performing two classic albums including Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” in 2023 and Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” in 2026, Classic Albums Live returns to McCain Auditorium to perform The Eagles’ “Hotel California” exactly as you remember hearing it, note for note, cut for cut. The Eagles are considered one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century. “Hotel California” is their fifth studio album, released in 1976, and contains legendary tracks “Life in the Fast Lane,” “New Kid in Town,” and of course “Hotel California.”

Hotel California is one of the greatest albums ever made. There’s a reason why “New Kid in Town” won a Grammy. The deep cuts — the ones that don’t get radio play - those are the ones that are like finding gold on a beach. “Wasted Time” is the ultimate heartache song. “Pretty Maids All in a Row” is Joe Walsh’s tour de force. And “The Last Resort” should be taught in schools. Classic Albums Live is simple in its quest: note for note — cut for cut. When you have amazing songs, a perfect album and a deep love of music there’s nothing else needed. “Hotel California” features CAL at its best. We plan to continue to pay this great work of art the ultimate respect.

Classic Albums Live Performs The Eagles: Hotel California is proudly sponsored by the Don & Linda Glaser Family.