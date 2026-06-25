CITIZEN KANE

85th Anniversary | Presented by Emprise Bank

I hate him! I love him! He’s a scoundrel! He’s a saint! He’s crazy! He’s a genius!

Orson Welles’ masterwork (Number 1 in the American Film Institute’s list of Best American Movies) dazzles. It’s grand entertainment, sharply acted (starting many of Welles’ Mercury Players on the road to thriving film careers) and directed with inspired visual flair. Chronicling the stormy life of an influential publishing tycoon, this Best Original Screenplay Academy Award winner (1941) is rooted in themes of power, corruption, vanity–the American Dream lost in the mystery of a dying man’s last word: “Rosebud.”

Starring: Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore, Agnes Moorehead

Directed by: Orson Welles

Rating: PG