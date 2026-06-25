© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Film

CITIZEN KANE

  • Film

CITIZEN KANE

85th Anniversary | Presented by Emprise Bank
I hate him! I love him! He’s a scoundrel! He’s a saint! He’s crazy! He’s a genius!

Orson Welles’ masterwork (Number 1 in the American Film Institute’s list of Best American Movies) dazzles. It’s grand entertainment, sharply acted (starting many of Welles’ Mercury Players on the road to thriving film careers) and directed with inspired visual flair. Chronicling the stormy life of an influential publishing tycoon, this Best Original Screenplay Academy Award winner (1941) is rooted in themes of power, corruption, vanity–the American Dream lost in the mystery of a dying man’s last word: “Rosebud.”

Starring: Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore, Agnes Moorehead
Directed by: Orson Welles
Rating: PG

Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center: Exhibition Hall and Mary Jane Teall Theater
$11.91
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WICHITA ORPHEUM THEATRE
3162630884
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
https://wichitaorpheum.com/
Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center: Exhibition Hall and Mary Jane Teall Theater
225 W Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67202
3163038603
emily.larkin@asmwichita.com
https://www.century2.org/Pages/default.aspx