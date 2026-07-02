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  • Theater & Dance: Musicals
  • Live Music: All
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Cirque Dreams — Holidaze

  • Theater & Dance: Musicals
  • Live Music: All
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Cirque Dreams — Holidaze

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE dazzles with a brilliantly breathtaking holiday spectacular for the entire family.
As the original cirque holiday theatrical event, this annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around awe-inspiring contemporary circus arts. Guests of all ages will be on the edge of their seats as a cast of holiday characters come to life, captivating audiences while defying gravity. Reimagined for 2026, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features original music, fresh twists on beloved holiday favorites sung live, new sets, dazzling scenery, and stunning costumes – making it the ultimate holiday gift!

Recommended for ages 5 and up.

Cirque Dreams — Holidaze is proudly sponsored by Kohlmeier Orthodontics.

McCain Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

https://cirquedreams.com/
McCain Auditorium
1501 Goldstein Circle
Manhattan , Kansas 66506
7855326425
mccainreceipts@ksu.edu