- Community Events
Chill the Charges - One Nation, Overcharged Popsicle Truck
- Community Events
Chill the Charges - One Nation, Overcharged Popsicle Truck
One Nation, Overcharged’s Chill the Charges truck comes to town, offering free popsicles and encouraging people to speak out at the heart of Wichita’s entertainment district.
Local organizers are offering free popsicles and sparking conversations with residents about the crisis of high health costs. The event is part of One Nation Overcharged, a national grassroots movement bringing together more than 140 groups spanning healthcare, civil rights, faith, and civic engagement to demand a healthcare system that works for everyone.
Naftzger Park
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
One Nation, Overchaged
8049710868
sailor@messagepartnerspr.com
Naftzger Park
601 E DouglasWichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 268-4361
wichitaparkandrec@wichita.gov