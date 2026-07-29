© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Community Events

Chill the Charges - One Nation, Overcharged Popsicle Truck

  • Community Events

Chill the Charges - One Nation, Overcharged Popsicle Truck

One Nation, Overcharged’s Chill the Charges truck comes to town, offering free popsicles and encouraging people to speak out at the heart of Wichita’s entertainment district.

Local organizers are offering free popsicles and sparking conversations with residents about the crisis of high health costs. The event is part of One Nation Overcharged, a national grassroots movement bringing together more than 140 groups spanning healthcare, civil rights, faith, and civic engagement to demand a healthcare system that works for everyone.

Naftzger Park
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

One Nation, Overchaged
8049710868
sailor@messagepartnerspr.com
https://onenationovercharged.com/
Naftzger Park
601 E Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 268-4361
wichitaparkandrec@wichita.gov
http://naftzgerpark.com/