Chill the Charges - One Nation, Overcharged Popsicle Truck

One Nation, Overcharged’s Chill the Charges truck comes to town, offering free popsicles and encouraging people to speak out at the heart of Wichita’s entertainment district.

Local organizers are offering free popsicles and sparking conversations with residents about the crisis of high health costs. The event is part of One Nation Overcharged, a national grassroots movement bringing together more than 140 groups spanning healthcare, civil rights, faith, and civic engagement to demand a healthcare system that works for everyone.