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  • Misc.

Cheers to New Friends

  • Misc.

Cheers to New Friends

Wednesday, August 12 -Cheers to New Friends
6 to 8 at Goldfinch Coffee and Cocktails, 1640 E Waterman Street, Wichita, KS, United States, 67211
Registration: $25, $20 for members https://bit.ly/CheersNewFriends
Limited spots available. Must register in advance.
Making new friends as an adult can feel a little awkward…so we're making it fun.
Join us for an evening of laughter, unexpected conversations, and a few creative ways to connect with interesting people you might never have met otherwise. We'll kick things off with a handful of simple ideas for making new friends and then dive into an interactive experience designed to spark connections and maybe even a little magic.
Come curious. Come solo or with someone. You never know—you might leave with a new friend, a new adventure buddy, or your new favorite people.

Goldfinch Coffee and Cocktails
$20 for Badass Women of Wichita members, $25 nonmembers
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Badass Women of Wichita, with Finishing School for Modern Women
3168418927
jill@finishingschoolformodernwomen.com
finishingschoolformodernwomen.com
Goldfinch Coffee and Cocktails
1640 E. Waterman
Wichita , Kansas 67214
3168418927
jill@finishingschoolformodernwomen.com
https://bit.ly/CheersNewFriends