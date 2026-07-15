Wednesday, August 12 -Cheers to New Friends

6 to 8 at Goldfinch Coffee and Cocktails, 1640 E Waterman Street, Wichita, KS, United States, 67211

Registration: $25, $20 for members https://bit.ly/CheersNewFriends

Limited spots available. Must register in advance.

Making new friends as an adult can feel a little awkward…so we're making it fun.

Join us for an evening of laughter, unexpected conversations, and a few creative ways to connect with interesting people you might never have met otherwise. We'll kick things off with a handful of simple ideas for making new friends and then dive into an interactive experience designed to spark connections and maybe even a little magic.

Come curious. Come solo or with someone. You never know—you might leave with a new friend, a new adventure buddy, or your new favorite people.