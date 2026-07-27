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  • Community Events

Bulls, Bands, & Barrels with Special Guests Justin Moore & Tyler Nance

  • Community Events

Bulls, Bands, & Barrels with Special Guests Justin Moore & Tyler Nance

With record-breaking crowds, sold-out arenas, and growing national demand, Bulls, Bands, & Barrels continues to redefine what a modern Western sports experience can be. Each stop will feature BBB’s signature blend of elite bull riding, barrel racing, and freestyle bullfighting, paired with live concerts from some of the biggest names in country and southern music.

INTRUST Bank Arena
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

INTRUST Bank Arena
3164409150
info@intrustbankarena.com
https://www.intrustbankarena.com/home
INTRUST Bank Arena
500 E Waterman St
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316)440-9000
https://www.intrustbankarena.com/