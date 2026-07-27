- Community Events
Bulls, Bands, & Barrels with Special Guests Justin Moore & Tyler Nance
- Community Events
Bulls, Bands, & Barrels with Special Guests Justin Moore & Tyler Nance
With record-breaking crowds, sold-out arenas, and growing national demand, Bulls, Bands, & Barrels continues to redefine what a modern Western sports experience can be. Each stop will feature BBB’s signature blend of elite bull riding, barrel racing, and freestyle bullfighting, paired with live concerts from some of the biggest names in country and southern music.
INTRUST Bank Arena
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
INTRUST Bank Arena
3164409150
info@intrustbankarena.com
INTRUST Bank Arena
500 E Waterman StWichita, Kansas 67202
(316)440-9000