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  • Live Music: Rock/Pop

Bryan Adams "Roll with the Punches"

  • Live Music: Rock/Pop

Bryan Adams "Roll with the Punches"

Bryan Adams with special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Fresh off the release of Roll With The Punches, Adams continues to prove why he remains one of rock’s most enduring performers. Nominated for a 2026 Juno Awards Rock Album of the Year, the album blends Adams’ signature anthemic rock, raw guitar riffs and heartfelt songwriting.

INTRUST Bank Arena
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

INTRUST Bank Arena
3164409150
info@intrustbankarena.com
https://www.intrustbankarena.com/home
INTRUST Bank Arena
500 E Waterman St
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316)440-9000
https://www.intrustbankarena.com/