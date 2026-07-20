- Live Music: Rock/Pop
Bryan Adams "Roll with the Punches"
- Live Music: Rock/Pop
Bryan Adams "Roll with the Punches"
Bryan Adams with special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Fresh off the release of Roll With The Punches, Adams continues to prove why he remains one of rock’s most enduring performers. Nominated for a 2026 Juno Awards Rock Album of the Year, the album blends Adams’ signature anthemic rock, raw guitar riffs and heartfelt songwriting.
INTRUST Bank Arena
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
INTRUST Bank Arena
3164409150
info@intrustbankarena.com
INTRUST Bank Arena
500 E Waterman StWichita, Kansas 67202
(316)440-9000