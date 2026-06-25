- Live Music: Rock/Pop
BLUE OCTOBER
- Live Music: Rock/Pop
BLUE OCTOBER
Foiled 20th Anniversary World Tour | Presented by Alt 107.3
In 2026 Blue October, the Houston, Texas-born, multi-platinum group will begin a year-long celebration honoring the 20th anniversary release of Foiled, the platinum-selling album (2006) that opened the door to the hearts of audiences around the world.
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
$54.98+
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
3162630884
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
200 N. BroadwayWichtia, Kansas 67202
(316) 263-0884