Orpheum Reopening Celebration

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and early architect of punk rock, Billy Idol remains to this day a true rock legend.

For almost 50 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock’n’roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, with guitarist Steve Stevens at his side, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock’n’roll decadence on songs like “Dancing With Myself,” “White Wedding,” Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Cradle of Love” and more. Touring consistently around the world and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released Dream Into It on Dark Horse Records in 2025, earning praise from fans and critics alike. Earlier in 2026, Idol released Billy Idol Should Be Dead, the definitive documentary about his life and career.