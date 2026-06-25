Join us on First Friday, July 3, to celebrate the opening of Beyond Diagnosis by Fernando Ricardez!

"Beyond Diagnosis" explores the physical and emotional imprints left by illness, surgery, and medical intervention on the human body and psyche. Through painting, I translate my personal journey as a disabled artist with spinal muscular atrophy and a recent brain tumor diagnosis into a collective visual language. The works navigate the fragile terrain between survival and vulnerability, visibility and invisibility, pain and healing. This exhibition is not just about disease, each work is a trace of existence, reinterpreted through art.

On display in the Dr. Gail Yearick and family Gallery July 3 - August 28

First Friday Opening Celebration: July 3

4:00-7:00 PM

Light refreshments

Art activities

Artist talk at 6 PM

Envision Arts Center

535 W. Douglas Ave. Suite 160 Wichita, Kansas 67213