- Community Events
Bert Kreischer Permission to Party World Tour
- Community Events
Bert Kreischer Permission to Party World Tour
Bert Kreischer’s career has evolved from Rolling Stone’s infamous “Number One Partier in the Nation” to one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians in the world—and a powerhouse entrepreneur, content creator and entertainment brand. Named by Forbes as “one of the best storytellers of his generation,” Kreischer has parlayed his signature comedy and authenticity into a dynamic media empire.
INTRUST Bank Arena
$38+
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
INTRUST Bank Arena
500 E Waterman StWichita, Kansas 67202
(316)440-9000