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Bert Kreischer Permission to Party World Tour

  • Community Events

Bert Kreischer Permission to Party World Tour

Bert Kreischer’s career has evolved from Rolling Stone’s infamous “Number One Partier in the Nation” to one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians in the world—and a powerhouse entrepreneur, content creator and entertainment brand. Named by Forbes as “one of the best storytellers of his generation,” Kreischer has parlayed his signature comedy and authenticity into a dynamic media empire.

INTRUST Bank Arena
$38+
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Get Tickets
INTRUST Bank Arena
500 E Waterman St
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316)440-9000
https://www.intrustbankarena.com/