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Beats from the Past with Positive Rhythm Productions

  • Community Events
  • Live Music: All
  • Misc.

Beats from the Past with Positive Rhythm Productions

Unearth stories with drum and song! Enjoy Griot performances, learn the stories behind the beats, and join an interactive drum circle. Fun for all ages, brought to you by Positive Rhythm Productions.

Angelou Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Jul 25, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Angelou Library
3051 E. 21st St.
Wichita, Kansas 67214
3166889580
wichitalibrary.org