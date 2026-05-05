- Community Events,
- Live Music: All,
- Misc.
Beats from the Past with Positive Rhythm Productions
- Community Events,
- Live Music: All,
- Misc.
Beats from the Past with Positive Rhythm Productions
Unearth stories with drum and song! Enjoy Griot performances, learn the stories behind the beats, and join an interactive drum circle. Fun for all ages, brought to you by Positive Rhythm Productions.
Angelou Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Jul 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org