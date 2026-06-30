Aviation Weekend at the Historical Museum

Featuring a short film debut, Stearman Aircraft centennial lectures, and a special book signing by the granddaughter of Walter and Olive Ann Beech.

New Short Film Debut

The weekend marks the debut of the Museum-produced short film, Wichita: The Air Capital – The Early Years. This 8-minute documentary will be viewable on demand in the Spirit of Wichita gallery theater on the 4th floor. The project was generously funded through the Ruth Spooner Stone Charitable Trust, INTRUST Bank, and the Museum’s Memorial Fund.

McIlwaine Speaker Series: Stearman Centennial History

Aviation historian and author Edward Phillips will present a two-part lecture series in the DeVore Auditorium (2nd floor) at 2pm both days, exploring the impact of Lloyd Stearman:

Saturday, July 11: Focuses on Lloyd Stearman’s early career in the Navy, Swallow, and Travel Air, leading to the reestablishment of his company and its success from 1927 to 1932.

Sunday, July 12: Covers the years 1934–1945, detailing the company’s survival during the Great Depression, factory expansions, the birth of the famous Model 70 and 75 trainers, and wartime hiring booms.

The Barnstormer and the Lady Book Sale & Signing

Guests can also take home a piece of the celebration with a special book signing of The Barnstormer and the Lady, published by Jennifer Pitt, granddaughter of Beech Aircraft Corp. founders Walter and Olive Ann Beech. Together, Walter and Olive Ann founded their company during the Great Depression, crossed paths with icons like Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh, and helped transform Wichita from a cow town into today’s Air Capital. Ms. Pitt will be on-site to sign copies.