As always, this is a free event !!!

Get ready, Wichita! 🚗✨

Automobilia 2026 is rolling in on July 18th, and you won’t want to miss it. Join us for an incredible day filled with amazing vehicles, great people, and an atmosphere every car enthusiast will love.

Whether you’re showcasing your ride or just coming out to enjoy the event, this is the summer highlight you’ve been waiting for. Mark your calendars and spread the word!

📅 July 18th

🔥 Cars • Community • Summer Fun