Auditions for "The Great Ice Cream Scheme" (a melodrama)

Our 5th season is underway and we're ready for the second auditions of the year! Get ready for another fantastic show full of fun, laughter, and ridiculous characters!

Young and old, comedic or stoic, novice or seasoned thespian, everyone's welcome at the Empire House Players auditions!

Come have some fun at the auditions for Old Cowtown Museum's very own in-house volunteer troupe: The Empire House Players! 🤠

Sunday, May 17th

2:00-4:00pm

OR

Saturday, May 23rd

2:00-4:00pm

These are come-and-go auditions; feel free to stop in anytime during the days and times listed.

Auditions are for the Summer show.

Novices welcome! Materials will be provided.

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Show Information --

******** "The Great Ice Cream Scheme or...Robin Baskins to the Rescue"

(about 6M, 5F)

Show Dates: August 21-23 & August 28-30

(Rehearsals start July 21st and will be held 3 days a week on weekday evenings and every night the week of the show)

Characters:

-- Etta Lotta Spumoni...regular customer

-- Alec de Spoon...another regular customer

-- Candy Sprinkles...self-assured waitress

-- Walt Nutz...waiter, in love with Candy

-- Pop Sicle...befuddled lce cream parlor owner

-- Nana Peel...Pop's warm-hearted sister, the shop's manager

-- I.C. Custard...cold-hearted villain

-- Robin Baskins...the naive hero

-- Marsha Mallow...sweet and spunky heroine

-- Parfait DeLuxe...I.C.s klutzy partner in crime

-- Ernie...stage-struck stagehand

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We will hold additional auditions in September for our November Show.