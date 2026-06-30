Audacy Wichita Summer Concert Series

Join us as the Audacy Summer Concert Series kicks off with The Source Band on Friday, July 10 at Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover.

Enjoy a free evening of live music from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM as one of the region's favorite bands takes the stage to open the 2026 Summer Concert Series.

Bring your lawn chairs, gather your friends and family, and enjoy a summer night filled with great music and community fun.

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Location: Capitol Federal Amphitheater, Andover

Admission: Free

The Audacy Summer Concert Series features eight consecutive Fridays of free live music throughout July and August in Andover and Wichita.