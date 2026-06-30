- Live Music: All
Audacy Wichita Summer Concert Series
- Live Music: All
Audacy Wichita Summer Concert Series
Join us as the Audacy Summer Concert Series kicks off with The Source Band on Friday, July 10 at Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover.
Enjoy a free evening of live music from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM as one of the region's favorite bands takes the stage to open the 2026 Summer Concert Series.
Bring your lawn chairs, gather your friends and family, and enjoy a summer night filled with great music and community fun.
Date: Friday, July 10, 2026
Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location: Capitol Federal Amphitheater, Andover
Admission: Free
The Audacy Summer Concert Series features eight consecutive Fridays of free live music throughout July and August in Andover and Wichita.
Capitol Federal Amphitheater
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Capitol Federal Amphitheater
1607 E Central AveAndover, Kansas 67002
(316) 733-1303