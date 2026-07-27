Audacy Summer Concert Series: Annie Up!

Audacy Wichita is bringing the heat with the Summer Concert Series, a free concert experience under the stars at two beautiful outdoor venues. Join us every Friday night for live music, food trucks, and good times with your community.

Help us close out the Andover portion of the 2026 Audacy Summer Concert Series with Annie Up! on Friday, July 31 at Capitol Federal Amphitheater.

Enjoy a free evening of live music from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM as Annie Up! brings their signature sound and energy to the stage for the final Andover concert of the summer.

Bring your lawn chairs, gather your friends and family, and join us for a great night of music and entertainment under the stars.

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Capitol Federal Amphitheater, Andover

Admission: Free

Before You Go

Guests attending concerts at Capitol Federal Amphitheater should be aware that the venue operates under a clear bag policy.