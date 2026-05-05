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Art for Self-Care: Making Yarn by Hand with a Drop Spindle

  • Community Events
  • Misc.

Art for Self-Care: Making Yarn by Hand with a Drop Spindle

Join us for an art activity that encourages self-reflection and mental well-being in a judgment-free space. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Advanced Learning Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org