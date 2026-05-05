- Community Events,
- Misc.
Art for Self-Care: Making Yarn by Hand with a Drop Spindle
- Community Events,
- Misc.
Art for Self-Care: Making Yarn by Hand with a Drop Spindle
Join us for an art activity that encourages self-reflection and mental well-being in a judgment-free space. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org