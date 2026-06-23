- Community Events
Art and Ale Summer 2026
- Community Events
Art and Ale Summer 2026
🎪 Sunday, June 28th @ 11am-4pm
📍 Norton’s Brewing Co.
🍺 Join us at our Summer Edition & Anniversary Market called "Art & Ale”! It’s time for that fresh air market season, it’s our 11th birthday AND word is: this is your favorite market of the year!
😎Come chill with us at Norton’s Brewing Co. to shop your favorite makers with a TOP-NOTCH artist line up in a laid back, live music & summer filled setting!
Nortons Brewing Company
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Haute Handmade Pop Up Market
hello@hautehandmadepopup.com
Nortons Brewing Company
125 N St Francis StWichita, Kansas 67202