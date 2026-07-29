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  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Annual Membership Event: Tacos & Tequila

  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Annual Membership Event: Tacos & Tequila

Calling all Allen House Members! Please join us on Saturday, October 3 for our exclusive membership event: Tacos & Tequila.

Guests will have special access to view a selection of historic photographs from the Allen House archive while being treated to great food and drink, and live music!

Not a member? Contact LindaFleming@fllwallenhouse.org for more information on Allen House Memberships, or learn more online: https://flwrightwichita.org/become-a-member/

Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org
https://flwrightwichita.org/
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
255 N Roosevelt St
Wichita, Kansas 67208
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org
https://flwrightwichita.org/