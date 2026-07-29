- Art & Museum Exhibits
Annual Membership Event: Tacos & Tequila
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Annual Membership Event: Tacos & Tequila
Calling all Allen House Members! Please join us on Saturday, October 3 for our exclusive membership event: Tacos & Tequila.
Guests will have special access to view a selection of historic photographs from the Allen House archive while being treated to great food and drink, and live music!
Not a member? Contact LindaFleming@fllwallenhouse.org for more information on Allen House Memberships, or learn more online: https://flwrightwichita.org/become-a-member/
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
255 N Roosevelt StWichita, Kansas 67208
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org