Annual Membership Event: Tacos & Tequila

Calling all Allen House Members! Please join us on Saturday, October 3 for our exclusive membership event: Tacos & Tequila.

Guests will have special access to view a selection of historic photographs from the Allen House archive while being treated to great food and drink, and live music!

Not a member? Contact LindaFleming@fllwallenhouse.org for more information on Allen House Memberships, or learn more online: https://flwrightwichita.org/become-a-member/