© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: All

An Evening with Band of Horses

  • Live Music: All

An Evening with Band of Horses

An Evening With Band of Horses
Band of Horses will be performing as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of Everything All The Time.
All Ages/ All Seating is Reserved
Concessions and full bars open!
Support acts subject to change
Wear your Cotillion merch and jump to the front of the line.
If you need help finding your confirmation email, please visit the Etix Order Lookup option.
$1 of every ticket sold will be given to The Vera Project
The Vera Project is an all-ages nonprofit space dedicated to fostering personal and community transformation through collaborative, youth-driven engagement in music and art. A music venue, screen print shop, recording studio, art gallery, and safe space for radical self-expression, VERA is a home to Seattle’s creative community.

The Cotillion
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Cotillion
3167224201
Boxoffice@thecotillion.com
https://thecotillion.com/event/the-panhandlers-2/the-cotillion/wichita-kansas/
The Cotillion
11120 W. Kellogg Dr.
Wichita, Kansas 67209
316-722-4201
Boxoffice@thecotillion.com
http://www.thecotillion.com