An Evening With Band of Horses

Band of Horses will be performing as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of Everything All The Time.

All Ages/ All Seating is Reserved

Concessions and full bars open!

Support acts subject to change

Wear your Cotillion merch and jump to the front of the line.

If you need help finding your confirmation email, please visit the Etix Order Lookup option.

$1 of every ticket sold will be given to The Vera Project

The Vera Project is an all-ages nonprofit space dedicated to fostering personal and community transformation through collaborative, youth-driven engagement in music and art. A music venue, screen print shop, recording studio, art gallery, and safe space for radical self-expression, VERA is a home to Seattle’s creative community.