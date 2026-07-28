- Community Events,
- Charity & Outreach
Altogether for Access 2026
- Community Events,
- Charity & Outreach
Altogether for Access 2026
Project Access Fundraiser
Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 5:30-9:00pm at the Wichita Country Club
A performance by Stevauni the Magician
To register, please click on the following link:
https://projectaccess.ticketspice.com/altogether-for-access-2026
Thank you to all of our sponsors!
In 1999, Project Access began coordinating access to donated medical care for uninsured, low-income residents of Sedgwick County, Kansas. Thanks to our founding funders — United Way of the Plains, the City of Wichita (CSBG) and Sedgwick County — Project Access is still able to serve the community today. We are pleased that the following providers participate in Project Access:
640 physicians
8 hospital systems
14 dentists
85 pharmacies
Other allied health care services, such as physical therapy and hospice care
Project Access and its community partners serve patients in many locations. Eligible uninsured patients are enrolled for limited periods of time to address immediate medical needs. Once enrolled, patients have access to a variety of specialists, as well as prescription medication, durable medical equipment and diabetic supplies.