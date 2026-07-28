Project Access Fundraiser

Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 5:30-9:00pm at the Wichita Country Club

A performance by Stevauni the Magician

To register, please click on the following link:

https://projectaccess.ticketspice.com/altogether-for-access-2026

Thank you to all of our sponsors!

In 1999, Project Access began coordinating access to donated medical care for uninsured, low-income residents of Sedgwick County, Kansas. Thanks to our founding funders — United Way of the Plains, the City of Wichita (CSBG) and Sedgwick County — Project Access is still able to serve the community today. We are pleased that the following providers participate in Project Access:

640 physicians

8 hospital systems

14 dentists

85 pharmacies

Other allied health care services, such as physical therapy and hospice care

Project Access and its community partners serve patients in many locations. Eligible uninsured patients are enrolled for limited periods of time to address immediate medical needs. Once enrolled, patients have access to a variety of specialists, as well as prescription medication, durable medical equipment and diabetic supplies.