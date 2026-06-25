40th Anniversary | Presented by Emprise Bank

Somewhere in deepest space, all hell is breaking loose.

The bloodcurdling terror that began in Alien continues in the horrifying sequel to the smash hit! Sigourney Weaver returns as Warrant Officer Ripley, sole survivor of the massacre that took place aboard the spaceship Nostromo. Now an entire horde of acid-bleeding, metaljawed monsters has come to life, and they are even more vicious than their evil predecessors. It’s up to Weaver and a troop of futuristic soldiers including battle-hardened Michael Biehn (The Terminator), to stop the attack of these blood-thirsty murderers! Aliens is a nightmarish shocker that multiplies the horror of the original film.

Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Michael Beihn, Paul Reiser

Directed by: James Cameron

Rating: R