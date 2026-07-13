Air Capital Bacon, Bourbon and Brews

Brace yourself for the 10th Annual bacon-and-bourbon blowout—nothing else comes close! We’re pumped, and you should be too—grab your tickets for the Air Capital Bacon, Bourbon, & Brews Festival, happening July 18, 2026, at Heartland Credit Union Arena!

Dive into exceptional brews and bourbons from the best local and regional artisans, paired with jaw-dropping bacon creations that’ll ignite your senses and keep you coming back for more

EVENT DETAILS:

VIP entry: 3:00pm

GA entry: 4:00pm

Last call for Beer/Bourbon: 6:00 PM estimated

Ages 21+ welcome

WHAT TO EXPECT:

100+ beer varieties

Over 18,000 Bacon samples prepared from up to 14 local restaurants and bacon vendors

Hormel Bacon eating contest - Winner gets one year of free bacon from Hormel!

Live music provided by the Roy Isern Band

Voting for the 'Best Beer' and 'Best Bacon Dish'

Upgrade REQUIRED for bourbon tasting for NON-VIP tickets (Upgrades are $10 in advance, $15 on day of the event)