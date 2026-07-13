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  • Community Events

Air Capital Bacon, Bourbon and Brews

  • Community Events

Air Capital Bacon, Bourbon and Brews

Brace yourself for the 10th Annual bacon-and-bourbon blowout—nothing else comes close! We’re pumped, and you should be too—grab your tickets for the Air Capital Bacon, Bourbon, & Brews Festival, happening July 18, 2026, at Heartland Credit Union Arena!

Dive into exceptional brews and bourbons from the best local and regional artisans, paired with jaw-dropping bacon creations that’ll ignite your senses and keep you coming back for more

EVENT DETAILS:
VIP entry: 3:00pm
GA entry: 4:00pm
Last call for Beer/Bourbon: 6:00 PM estimated
Ages 21+ welcome
WHAT TO EXPECT:
100+ beer varieties
Over 18,000 Bacon samples prepared from up to 14 local restaurants and bacon vendors
Hormel Bacon eating contest - Winner gets one year of free bacon from Hormel!
Live music provided by the Roy Isern Band
Voting for the 'Best Beer' and 'Best Bacon Dish'
Upgrade REQUIRED for bourbon tasting for NON-VIP tickets (Upgrades are $10 in advance, $15 on day of the event)

Heartland Credit Union Arena
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Heartland Credit Union Arena
8151 N Arena Dr.
Park City, Kansas 67147