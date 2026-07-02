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  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

Actors From the London Stage — Much Ado About Nothing

  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

Actors From the London Stage — Much Ado About Nothing

Exuberant and delightfully entertaining, Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, exploring identity, marriage, and communication through the witty sparring of Benedick and Beatrice. With sharp banter, mistaken identities, and romance, it remains a theatrical favorite.

Actors From The London Stage (AFTLS), founded in 1975 at UC Santa Barbara by Homer “Murph” Swander and Sir Patrick Stewart, presents Shakespeare with five actors using minimal props and multiple roles. Touring U.S. colleges twice yearly, they also lead classes and workshops, bringing Shakespeare’s text vividly to life.

Actors From the London Stage — Much Ado About Nothing is proudly sponsored by the KSU Karate Club.

McCain Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
McCain Auditorium
1501 Goldstein Circle
Manhattan , Kansas 66506
7855326425
mccainreceipts@ksu.edu