A Taste of Heritage: Preserving Family History Through Recipes

Family history is about more than names and dates. It lives in the recipes passed down through generations, the meals shared around the table, and the traditions that bring families together. This presentation explores how food can be used to preserve family stories, cultural heritage, and personal memories. Attendees will learn how to gather recipes, capture the stories behind them, and create meaningful keepsakes that celebrate both family history and family traditions.

Presenter: Collette Fenlason

Collette Fenlason is a professional genealogist, educator, and speaker with more than 25 years of experience in family history research. With a background in education, she brings an approachable, engaging teaching style to her presentations and enjoys helping beginners gain confidence while guiding experienced researchers through challenging brick-wall problems.

Collette specializes in DNA interpretation, adoption research, and unknown parentage cases, and currently serves as President of the Wichita Genealogical Society. She is passionate about promoting thoughtful, ethical genealogy practices and helping others uncover meaningful stories about their ancestors.