Murray & Peter Present “A Drag Queen Christmas” hosted by Nina West.

It’s the longest running drag tour in America. Get ready for your favorite queens performing live on stage. We’ve got Myki Meeks, Nini Coco, Darlene Mitchell, Juicy Love Dion, Discord Addams, Crystal Methyd and Silky Ganache. VIP Meet & Greet add-on tickets are sold separately. To attend the M&G, fans must also purchase a ticket to the show. There will be a 20-minute intermission. 18+ welcome. Check DragFans.com for tour info.

18+ ONLY