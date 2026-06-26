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  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS

  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS

Murray & Peter Present “A Drag Queen Christmas” hosted by Nina West.

It’s the longest running drag tour in America. Get ready for your favorite queens performing live on stage. We’ve got Myki Meeks, Nini Coco, Darlene Mitchell, Juicy Love Dion, Discord Addams, Crystal Methyd and Silky Ganache. VIP Meet & Greet add-on tickets are sold separately. To attend the M&G, fans must also purchase a ticket to the show. There will be a 20-minute intermission. 18+ welcome. Check DragFans.com for tour info.

18+ ONLY

Wichita Orpheum Theatre
$46.05+
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wichita Orpheum Theatre
3162630884
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
https://wichitaorpheum.com/
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
200 N. Broadway
Wichtia, Kansas 67202
(316) 263-0884
https://wichitaorpheum.com/