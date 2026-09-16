54th Walnut Valley Festival

The annual Walnut Valley Festival, now over 50 years old, is known for several unique qualities

Four stages (Stages I, II, III, IV), with sets from over 25 performers, providing 150+ hours of music over 4 days, with nationally and internationally recognized performers.

A contest stage, where you can watch contestants vie for national and international championships in 8 instrument contests.

Large campground just a 5-minute walk from interior stages, with plenty of campground jamming.

A juried arts and crafts fair, with all handmade items, as well as representation from some of the biggest instrument makers and music shops

Activities for the whole family, including Feisty’s Music Camp for Kids, Andy May’s Acoustic Kids™, Kids Crafts, and others.