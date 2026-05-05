- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
3D Printing with the Bambu
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
3D Printing with the Bambu
Learn about the library's new Bambu Lab P1S 3D Printer and the best practices for optimizing prints for it. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org