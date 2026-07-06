- Community Events
2026 Voter Empowerment Primary Political Forum
- Community Events
2026 Voter Empowerment Primary Political Forum
Community Primary Political Forum Come hear the candidates’ positions and voice your concerns regarding the relevant issues in our community! When: July 12, 2026 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Where: St. Paul A.M.E. Church 1756 North Piatt Wichita, KS 67214
St. Paul AME Church
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Voter Empowerment
St. Paul AME Church
1756 N. PiattWichita, Kansas 67214
265-5881