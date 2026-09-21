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2026 Somewhere Festival

  • Live Music: All

2026 Somewhere Festival

Somewhere is a place to step away from the noise of the world and gain clarity within a community of deep thinkers and creative explorers.
Our intention is to immerse ourselves in the vast unknown, explore what we cannot yet conceive, experiment with purpose, and embrace shared consciousness to discover ideas and creations that better the world.

Notable features of Somewhere Music Fest:

Not-for-profit, with real-world pass pricing
Genre-agnostic lineup, from Country to EDM
Hands-on opportunities to work in music and shape its future
Education on community organization and transformative action
Radical inclusivity, including a free concert stage
Unwavering commitment to building music community
Somewhere Music festival is a two-day music and arts festival in Wichita, Kansas.

Wave
11:00 AM - 11:00 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Somewhere Festival
https://somewhere-fest.com/
Wave
650 E 2nd St N
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 260-5025
Info@waveict.com
https://www.waveict.com/