2026 Somewhere Festival

Somewhere is a place to step away from the noise of the world and gain clarity within a community of deep thinkers and creative explorers.

Our intention is to immerse ourselves in the vast unknown, explore what we cannot yet conceive, experiment with purpose, and embrace shared consciousness to discover ideas and creations that better the world.

Notable features of Somewhere Music Fest:

Not-for-profit, with real-world pass pricing

Genre-agnostic lineup, from Country to EDM

Hands-on opportunities to work in music and shape its future

Education on community organization and transformative action

Radical inclusivity, including a free concert stage

Unwavering commitment to building music community

Somewhere Music festival is a two-day music and arts festival in Wichita, Kansas.