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2026 Small Business Marketing Meetup

  • Community Events
  • Meetings & Conventions

2026 Small Business Marketing Meetup

The world of modern marketing is a fast-paced digital jungle, but you don't have to navigate it alone. Join the Kansas SBDC, local entrepreneurs and fellow small business leaders for a day of discovery at the 2026 Marketing Meetup and equip yourself with the tools to bravely venture (and adventure) forward!

What You’ll Experience:
• Interactive Learning: Deepen your marketing understanding and strategies with expert guidance from seasoned professionals.
• Skill Sharpening: Evaluate and strengthen your current promotional instincts and abilities.
• Discovering Your True Stripes: Learn why dropping the digital camouflage builds real trust in a crowded wilderness.
• Real Stories: Gain genuine insights from local business leaders who survived the highs and lows of business—and lived to tell the tale.
• Strategic Networking: Connect and collaborate with a community of like-minded entrepreneurs, owners and business leaders.
• Local Flavor: Enjoy great bites and beverages from local food trucks available throughout the day!

Expedition Details
Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (Come early for 1 Million Cups!)
Cost: $20.00 to Attend. Sponsorship Levels Vary.
Location: WSU Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5015 E. 29th Street N.
Cost to attend includes Canteen Credits that can be used for food trucks and afternoon bites and beverages.

WSU Hughes Metropolitan Complex
$20
08:30 AM - 03:45 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kansas SBDC
https://www.wichita.edu/research/ksbdc/index.php
WSU Hughes Metropolitan Complex
5015 East 29th St N
Wichita, Kansas 67220