2026 Small Business Marketing Meetup

The world of modern marketing is a fast-paced digital jungle, but you don't have to navigate it alone. Join the Kansas SBDC, local entrepreneurs and fellow small business leaders for a day of discovery at the 2026 Marketing Meetup and equip yourself with the tools to bravely venture (and adventure) forward!

What You’ll Experience:

• Interactive Learning: Deepen your marketing understanding and strategies with expert guidance from seasoned professionals.

• Skill Sharpening: Evaluate and strengthen your current promotional instincts and abilities.

• Discovering Your True Stripes: Learn why dropping the digital camouflage builds real trust in a crowded wilderness.

• Real Stories: Gain genuine insights from local business leaders who survived the highs and lows of business—and lived to tell the tale.

• Strategic Networking: Connect and collaborate with a community of like-minded entrepreneurs, owners and business leaders.

• Local Flavor: Enjoy great bites and beverages from local food trucks available throughout the day!

Expedition Details

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (Come early for 1 Million Cups!)

Cost: $20.00 to Attend. Sponsorship Levels Vary.

Location: WSU Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5015 E. 29th Street N.

Cost to attend includes Canteen Credits that can be used for food trucks and afternoon bites and beverages.