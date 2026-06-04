- Community Events,
- Meetings & Conventions
2026 Small Business Marketing Meetup
- Community Events,
- Meetings & Conventions
2026 Small Business Marketing Meetup
The world of modern marketing is a fast-paced digital jungle, but you don't have to navigate it alone. Join the Kansas SBDC, local entrepreneurs and fellow small business leaders for a day of discovery at the 2026 Marketing Meetup and equip yourself with the tools to bravely venture (and adventure) forward!
What You’ll Experience:
• Interactive Learning: Deepen your marketing understanding and strategies with expert guidance from seasoned professionals.
• Skill Sharpening: Evaluate and strengthen your current promotional instincts and abilities.
• Discovering Your True Stripes: Learn why dropping the digital camouflage builds real trust in a crowded wilderness.
• Real Stories: Gain genuine insights from local business leaders who survived the highs and lows of business—and lived to tell the tale.
• Strategic Networking: Connect and collaborate with a community of like-minded entrepreneurs, owners and business leaders.
• Local Flavor: Enjoy great bites and beverages from local food trucks available throughout the day!
Expedition Details
Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (Come early for 1 Million Cups!)
Cost: $20.00 to Attend. Sponsorship Levels Vary.
Location: WSU Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5015 E. 29th Street N.
Cost to attend includes Canteen Credits that can be used for food trucks and afternoon bites and beverages.