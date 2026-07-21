Join us for the elegant Planeta Venus Latino Awards 2026 ✨ Celebrate culture, leadership & community. Reserve your tickets now!

2026 Planeta Venus Latino Award Dinner

A Celebration of Culture, Leadership, and Community Impact

For the past two years, the Planeta Venus Latino Awards have brought together hundreds of community leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, artists, advocates, and families from across Kansas to celebrate the strength, resilience, and contributions of the Latino community. What began as a vision to uplift Latino voices has grown into one of the most inspiring bilingual community celebrations in the state.

In 2026, we invite our community once again to gather for an elegant evening of recognition, connection, culture, and hope — this time with a refreshed atmosphere inspired by mint and gold tones that symbolize growth, renewal, prosperity, and the bright future of our community.

Join us for an unforgettable night where stories shine, achievements are celebrated, and our community gathers with pride, elegance, and purpose. Get your tickets today!