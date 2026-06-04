- Community Events,
- Race/Athletic Event
2026 NBC World Series
- Community Events,
- Race/Athletic Event
2026 NBC World Series
The 92nd NBC World Series, powered by Evergy, returns to Wichita starting on July 23rd, with 10 days full of summer fun, great baseball, and nostalgia-packed evenings at the ballpark.
Tournament passes start at just $50 for 10 full days of excitement, and group discounts are also available for groups of 10+. Bring your family, friends, company or little league for one of Wichita’s favorite summer traditions!
Eck Stadium
$7+
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Aug 01, 2026.
Event Supported By
National Baseball Congress
Eck Stadium
4100 E. 21st St. N.Wichita, Kansas 67208