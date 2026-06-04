2026 NBC World Series

The 92nd NBC World Series, powered by Evergy, returns to Wichita starting on July 23rd, with 10 days full of summer fun, great baseball, and nostalgia-packed evenings at the ballpark.

Tournament passes start at just $50 for 10 full days of excitement, and group discounts are also available for groups of 10+. Bring your family, friends, company or little league for one of Wichita’s favorite summer traditions!