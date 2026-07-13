- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Meetings & Conventions
2026 Kansas Arts Network Conference
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Meetings & Conventions
2026 Kansas Arts Network Conference
SAVE THE DATE for the 6th Annual
Kansas Arts Network Conference
July 22-24, 2026 | Wichita, Kansas
Join us for the 6th Annual Kansas Arts Network Conference (previously known as Kansas Arts Councils Symposium) in Wichita, Kansas. The conference brings together emerging and established arts administrators, organizations, and artists from across Kansas to facilitate professional development, partnerships, and the celebration of the arts in our communities.
The 2026 event is presented in partnership with the City of Wichita’s Division of Arts and Cultural Services.
CityArts
$50-150
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 24, 2026.
Event Supported By
Kansas Arts Network
CityArts
334 N. MeadWichita, Kansas 67202
13163503245
cityarts@wichita.gov