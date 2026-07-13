2026 Kansas Arts Network Conference

SAVE THE DATE for the 6th Annual

Kansas Arts Network Conference

July 22-24, 2026 | Wichita, Kansas

Join us for the 6th Annual Kansas Arts Network Conference (previously known as Kansas Arts Councils Symposium) in Wichita, Kansas. The conference brings together emerging and established arts administrators, organizations, and artists from across Kansas to facilitate professional development, partnerships, and the celebration of the arts in our communities.

The 2026 event is presented in partnership with the City of Wichita’s Division of Arts and Cultural Services.